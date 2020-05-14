Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ICPT stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

