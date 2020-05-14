Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $371.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.48 million.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. Intercorp Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 28.3%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

