Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 24,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

