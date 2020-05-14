Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,501 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.26. 2,483,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

