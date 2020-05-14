Intrust Bank NA Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 928,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

