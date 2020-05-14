Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,181 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.61. 174,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $242.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

