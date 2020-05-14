Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,482 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

SNPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,530. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.