Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. 5,517,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

