Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $218.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

