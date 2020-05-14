Intrust Bank NA Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,739. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.74. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

