Intrust Bank NA Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.