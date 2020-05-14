Intrust Bank NA Has $1.62 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.26. 81,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

