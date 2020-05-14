Intrust Bank NA Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.06. 4,922,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

