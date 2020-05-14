Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

DG stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $181.00. 102,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,960. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.