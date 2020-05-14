Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $287.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

