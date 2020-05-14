Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.24. 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

