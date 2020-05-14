Intrust Bank NA Sells 13,459 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 6,079,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.