Intrust Bank NA Sells 4,219 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

