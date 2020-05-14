Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 120,251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 885,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 136,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 598,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

