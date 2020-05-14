Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.