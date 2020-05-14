Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 14th (ALLO, BBIO, BKR, CHCT, CSCO, CTAS, CYBR, DRI, EQR, EXEL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 14th:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $39.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $48.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $179.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $280.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $4.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $39.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Cascend Securities from $330.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 400 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $440.00 to $560.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $51.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $63.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $7.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

