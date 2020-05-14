Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/15/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

