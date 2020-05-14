Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air Canada (TSE: AC) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$28.00.

5/6/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

5/5/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Air Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/5/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

5/5/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

4/17/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$30.00.

4/9/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$34.00.

4/8/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$29.00.

3/31/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$43.00.

AC opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.4200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.