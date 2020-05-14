Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Autoweb (AUTO)

Autoweb (NASDAQ: AUTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Autoweb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

5/4/2020 – Autoweb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

4/30/2020 – Autoweb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

4/23/2020 – Autoweb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

4/2/2020 – Autoweb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

3/30/2020 – Autoweb was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.15 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.20.

3/30/2020 – Autoweb had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Autoweb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Autoweb Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

