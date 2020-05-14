Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ALPN, AMAT, ECOR, ELMD, ELUXY, ERYP, ESTC, EVH, EVTC, EYES)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 14th:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences Inc alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.