Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (BBY, BLPH, CGIFF, CMG, CYBR, NEOS, NSA, NSTRY, NUAN, NVZMY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 14th:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a buy rating.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $850.00 price target on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $134.00.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

