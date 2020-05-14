Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRET. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE:IRET traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $700.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.