InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells $338,023.15 in Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 16th, E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $130,350.24.

On Wednesday, February 26th, E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64.

NVTA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,169. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.09.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

