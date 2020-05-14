IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Sells $2,182,398.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,993.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.02. 438,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,512. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 35,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

