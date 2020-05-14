Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $138,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $969,648. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 202,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,268 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iradimed by 4,474.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 28,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.