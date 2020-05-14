iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 110,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,200,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.30 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

