iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Intrust Bank NA’s Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,792 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 6,291,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

