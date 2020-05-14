iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 497.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726,806 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.