iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

