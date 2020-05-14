iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

