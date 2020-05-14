iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Reduced by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $155.04. 105,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

