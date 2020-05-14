iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

IJR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,011. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

