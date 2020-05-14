iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,034,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

