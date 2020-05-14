iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the average daily volume of 766 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 1,390,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

