iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,211,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

