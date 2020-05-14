iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,148 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.