iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Reduced by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,361,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,807,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 294,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 6,086,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,207. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.