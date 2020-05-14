iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

