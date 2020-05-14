iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 8.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $164.53. 395,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

