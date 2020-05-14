iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.94. 572,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,212. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.