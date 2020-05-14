iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after buying an additional 1,155,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. 2,243,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,347. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

