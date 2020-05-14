iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.54. 648,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

