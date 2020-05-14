iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,555,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.54. 648,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,136. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

