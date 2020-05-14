iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

