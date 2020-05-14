iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

